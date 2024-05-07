Man injured after being hit by SUV near busy Shawnee intersection

A man in his 30s has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle while crossing 75th Street near Nieman Road in Shawnee on Tuesday morning.

Shawnee Police say they were called to the intersection, along with Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act units at about 10:50 a.m.

In an emailed statement, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says that witnesses reported the man was not walking in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The involved SUV, a Honda CR-V, was westbound on 75th Street just east of Nieman Road.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition,” Rittman said in the email. “The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with officers.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the SUV is believed to have been driving near the posted 35 miles-per-hour speed limit when the man was struck.

“The Shawnee Police Department advises pedestrians to utilize crosswalks, particularly at busy intersections, to ensure safety,” Rittman said.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash.