Mike Sutton

May 2, 1954 — May 3, 2024

Lake Ozark, Missouri

Michael W. Sutton, 70, of the Lake of the Ozarks, MO, passed away on Friday May 3, 2024.

Mike was born in Kansas City, MO on May 2, 1954 to Vernon and Cynthia Sutton. He grew up in Prairie Village and Overland Park, KS. Most of his adult life was spent in Texas where he owned several businesses including Voyager’s Dream in Denton, TX and later Big Mike’s Coffee. After retirement, Mike moved to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Mike was a strong voice for many causes and passionately pursued helping others who were struggling.

Mike is survived by his mother Cynthia Larson; sisters: Sharon Sutton Wiens(H Jim) andJudy Larson Baker (H Clif); brother, Doug Larson, nieces and nephew: Kristin Wiens Keyes (H Cameron, Nora, Grace and Rosemary), Jenny Wiens Mathy (H Brian, Ramona), Mitchell Baker, Jessica Baker Fabac (H Ryan).

Services will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 13, 2024. Visitation at 1:00 followed by service at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hope House Miller County 40 Lakeland Rd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

