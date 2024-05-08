Sheila Ann (Rhiner) Riffer

June 28, 1937 — May 5, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Sheila Ann Rhiner was born on June 28, 1937, as the only child of Oran L. Rhiner and Margaret Maxine (Mallon) Rhiner, in Kansas City, Missouri. Her father passed away when she was only 2 years old, and her mother was ill and sometimes hospitalized when Sheila was a child, so she often lived with her beloved maternal grandmother, Ruth Bell.

Sheila moved to the Kansas suburbs before high school with her mother and new stepfather, Joe T. Brawner, to whom she grew close and loved as a father. She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission High School in 1955.

Sheila met her future husband, Art Riffer when he was calling BINGO at the American Legion Hall. They married in 1964, he adopted her young son, Dennis, and they soon welcomed a daughter, Margaret (Stacey), and a few years later their son, Christopher.

Sheila loved family dinners and while Art was the main cook during the week, she would orchestrate multi-course meals on Sunday. Even if she forgot and burned the rolls, she made sure no one went hungry, even if the grandkids had to have special separate dishes. Dessert was with every meal (we will forgive the Splenda chocolate cake experiment) and Art graciously shucked shrimp for her delicious scampi, which we all requested regularly.

Sheila worked at various companies over the years, including Sears, Montgomery Wards, CTG, and she finally retired as the favorite receptionist at Creative Planning. She loved to go dancing and out to eat, shopping for jewelry, and most of all spending time with her many friends and family.

After retiring, Sheila made good on her promise to watch lots of television including Law and Order SVU, Blue Bloods, Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. She would always answer the phone and pay attention to what you were saying unless Tom Selleck was on the screen, but who can really blame her. She was never afraid to voice her opinion to her family, and she had plenty of comments about one’s hair, clothing, marital status, weight, political views, or life choices – and as dementia took her voice, she could still quell you with a look. However, even as the cruel disease tried to limit her speech completely, she would always say “I love you” and that was her absolute truth.

Sheila is survived by her children, Dennis (Mitzi) Riffer, Stacey (Jim) Duncan, and Chris (Jill) Riffer, her grandchildren, Cassie (Curt) Thompson, Jenna Riffer, Jamie (Pam) Duncan, Braylynn (Mitch) Lanning, Brendan (Brittany) Duncan, Bailey Musil (Joe Matthews), Maddi Duncan (Kosta Poulikidis), Caitlin Riffer, and Caroline Riffer, and her treasured great-grandchildren.

The family would like to send their sincere appreciation to her caregivers, especially Judy, Orr, and Tammy whose patience, kindness and grace made Sheila’s last year a great one.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church in June, with the details to be posted on Sheila’s Facebook page when confirmed.

Cancer affected and took the lives of so many of her family and friends, so Sheila would have honored donations to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.