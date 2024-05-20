Bernastein (Bernie) Winston

Bernastein (Bernie) Caffee Winston, 58, of Leawood, Kansas entered eternal reward on May 15, 2024, surrounded by her devoted and loving family. She leaves a mountain sized void that cannot be filled except with the many lessons she left behind.

She was a valuable contributor in her civic and social endeavors in communities from Atlanta to Denver to Kansas City but especially treasured activities that involved her beloved daughter Lauren, including Jack and Jill of America. She was beautifully active in the lives of people, deeply concerned about their well-being and ability to thrive. Among other activities, she was a member of the Greater Kansas City LINKS Inc. and a founding committee member of the Greater Kansas City Princeton Prize in Race Relations since its inception in 2015, as well as Co-founder of the Teen Summit on Race and Privilege, an across the state line youth collaboration between St. James United Methodist and Old Mission United Methodist churches.

Bernie led efforts to establish a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position in the Shawnee Mission School District.

Besides a vast group of bereaved family and friends across the nation, Bernie’s life and memory will be most deeply cherished by her husband, Richard Winston Jr., her daughter Lauren, her mother, Lavonne Debbie Caffee, and father-in-law Richard Winston Sr. She was predeceased by her father, William Caffee.

A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 5540 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO, 64110 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Organizational ritual tributes will take place at 10:00.