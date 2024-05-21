August 19, 1926 – May 16, 2024

Albert Ray Heaton, born August 19, 1926, in Veedersburg, Indiana, took his final flight to the heavens on May 16, 2024 in Olathe, Kansas at the age of 97. He passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Albert led a colorful life working as an airplane inspector at Boeing, managing a grocery store, selling insurance, and even owning his own business called Ray’s Hav-A-Snak in Valley Center, Kansas. When he wasn’t busy with work, Albert enjoyed pursuing his various interests including flying small airplanes, playing Chickenfoot Dominoes, indulging in wood-working, solving puzzles, hitting the golf course, and most recently, exploring the therapeutic world of coloring.

His outgoing personality and quick wit brought joy to all who knew him. Albert had a passion for making people laugh and dreamed of being as humorous as Red Skelton and as musically talented as Johnny Cash. An entertainer at heart, he was also known for his yodeling skills, his guitar picking, quirky “primitive art,” and his playful demeanor.

Serving others was a big part of Albert’s life. He demonstrated that by serving in the Army with the 47th Infantry Regiment/9th Infantry Division in World War II, seeing combat action throughout the Western Front European Theatre including The Battle of the Bulge. He finished out the last 2 years of his 4-year enlistment in the National Guard. He served his community as a member of the American Legion, Lion’s Club, and Sertoma. He served his Savior at the Assembly of God Church in Mannford as a deacon and a bus ministry driver where the kids nicknamed him Bro Al. For most of his life, he lived with a deep faith in Christ that he openly shared with others. His genuine love for life and his infectious smile will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Albert is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Olive of 65 years, his parents Homer C. Heaton and Elva P Hutson, his brothers James, Lewis, and Roger Heaton, and sisters Zephyr Cole, Karen Sisson, and Bonnie Matthews. He leaves behind cherished memories with surviving family and friends including brothers Homer and Glenn Heaton, sister Esther Tiede, son Kevin Heaton and wife Charlotte, daughter Jeannine Heaton, son Kelly Heaton, daughter Janice Oyer and husband Brian, along with 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Council Grove, Kansas on May 25th at 11:00 AM to honor and celebrate Albert’s remarkable life and devotion to his country. May his legacy of laughter and love live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.