A national restaurant chain known for its seafood has closed one of its only two Johnson County locations.

Amid nationwide restaurant closures and a bankruptcy filing, Florida-based Red Lobster recently closed its Olathe location.

Red Lobster operated at 14904 W. 119th St.

The restaurant operated at the Blackbob Corners shopping center in Olathe, just off West 119th Street and South Black Bob Road.

There, it neighbored other eateries like Aoyama Ramen and Olive Garden.

The restaurant is known for several popular dishes, such as its cheddar biscuits, popcorn shrimp and shrimp scampi.

“This location is closed,” signs the restaurant’s doors read this week. “We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster location in the future.”

One other JoCo location is still open

The Olathe restaurant was one of only two Red Lobster locations in Johnson County, in addition to the Overland Park location.

That location operates at 9475 Metcalf Ave.

Representatives with the company told the Post this week that the Overland Park location will remain open.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy

The Florida-based chain, which has operated for more than 50 years, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week after closing dozens of restaurants across the country.

In a statement issued this week, the company said the filing does not mean Red Lobster intends to stop operating as a whole.

“Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business,” the company said in the statement. “In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward.”

