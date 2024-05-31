A California-based jewelry company has officially unveiled its first Johnson County store.

Gorjana opened its new store last weekend at the Town Center Plaza shopping center in Leawood.

Gorjana operates at 4838 W. 119th St.

The store occupies a space on the eastern end of the shopping center, near Tabu Knits Boutique and Athleta.

Children’s boutique Janie and Jack previously occupied that space.

Gorjana operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gorjana offers ‘Laguna Beach inspired’ jewelry

Gorjana’s inventory primarily comes in gold, though the store also carries some silver jewelry and other gemstones.

The store’s jewelry comes in various forms, from hoop earrings and charm bracelets to ring sets and necklaces.

In addition to jewelry, Gorjana also carries other items like candles and jewelry cases.

This marks Gorjana’s first Johnson County store

The new Leawood store is also the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the California-based brand.

Gorjana gets its name from its founder, Gorjana Reidel — who founded the store with her husband, Jason Reidel.

The couple started Gorjana out of their Laguna Beach apartment roughly two decades ago, and since then, Gorjana has expanded with more than 60 stores across the country.

