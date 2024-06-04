November 23, 1933 — May 31, 2024

Overland Park

Elsie Dee Manies, known for her poise, determination, and deep love of God and family, passed away on May 31, 2024, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Leawood, Kansas, following a stroke.

Born on November 23, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, Elsie Dee was the younger of two daughters of Jake and Mary Elizabeth (Phillips) Bodenhamer. She grew up in Claycomo, attended Munger Elementary, and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1951.

Elsie Dee began her career as a secretary while still in high school. At sixteen, she worked as a secretary to Magistrate Judge D.C. Campbell in North Kansas City. Her shorthand and impeccable grammar skills during fast dictation drew her out of the secretary pool and into the executive office. She worked for Burt Berkley at Tension Envelope, and later for Lawrence Starr at Koch Supply in Kansas City, Missouri. She eventually transitioned to a role in circulation and customer service for Intertec Publishing, where she dedicated 25 years before retiring in 1997. Despite working full-time and raising two children, Dee found time to be a successful Mary Kay representative in the 1970s. She also excelled in telemarketing, selling magazine subscriptions at Keystone Publishing at night and on weekends, often being the top salesperson. Her hard work and enthusiasm were an example to all who knew her.

In 1961, she married William A. Manies Jr., with whom she shared a rich and fulfilling life until his passing in 2006. She is survived by her son, Keith Manies (Terry) of Kanwaka; daughter, Jill Jones (Fowler) of Prairie Village; stepsons, Bill (Sherry) and Mike (Sharon) Manies; six grandchildren: Jake Beesley, Luke Beesley, Gregory Scott Manies, Melissa Corwin, Ryan Manies, and Kara Schweigel; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Norma Mae Johnson.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.