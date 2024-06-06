Last week marked the beginning of a new chapter for Lisa Paulson.

Paulson spent more than two decades as an elementary school teacher and academic coach — most recently in Vancouver, Canada. After relocating to Johnson County, she decided to bring something to the area that had made a difference in her own life — her own Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise, which opened in Olathe last week.

The mission behind Hand and Stone is personal to Paulson, who was diagnosed last fall with erosive arthritis, which the National Institutes of Health says is a condition that most frequently impacts middle-aged and older women, causing pain, swelling and tenderness in their joints.

The impacts from arthritis started in Paulson’s lower back, which led her to getting massages. Her first experience with a Hand and Stone franchise came as a member herself — during which, she said, she noticed a huge difference in her own pain relief.

“I am definitely a consumer and a believer in what we’re selling here — I could never do it any other way, ” she said. “I’m just wanting to make that available and accessible for other people too.”

Hand and Stone operates at 20160 W. 153rd St.

Paulson’s spa moved into a space at the Southgate shopping center in Olathe, in between Chinese eatery Wong’s Kitchen and MOD Pizza.

The Advanced Healthcare & Sports Injury clinic previously occupied that space.

Hand and Stone operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hand and Stone specializes in massages and facials

The Olathe spa has 10 treatment rooms in total and has two designated “wings” — one for massages and one for facials.

Members at Hand and Stone can choose from a range of massage types — from hot stone and deep tissue massages to Himalayan salt and prenatal massages.

The spa also offers different types of facials, including Neveskin cryotherapy — a type of facial that involves using cold temperatures to reduce inflammation.

The spa also features a retail component where customers can purchase skincare items from brands like Dermalogica and ClarityRx.

“I’m really excited to bring these services to people that I know can benefit from them,” she said. “We’re looking forward to serving the community of Olathe.”

This marks the second Hand and Stone spa in JoCo

Paulson said she and her husband hope to expand Hand and Stone’s local presence in the next few years.

The company already has another franchise in Leawood, under different local ownership.

She’s excited to provide services that have made such a difference in her own life, she said — but another exciting part of opening the Olathe spa is making a difference in the lives of her staff. That’s what she loved about being a teacher, after all, and she hopes to continue that type of impact in this next endeavor.

“It was important to me to have a workplace where everyone feels welcome,” she said. “That’s really important to me.”

