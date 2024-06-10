JCCC Updates: How to pay for college in a world of rising tuition rates

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

It’s no secret that college costs have increased dramatically over the past several years. Tuition and operating costs continue to rise – this year, tuition rates at five Kansas state universities and all schools in the University of Missouri system went up for 2024-2025. JCCC increased rates too, but only $3-5 per credit hour (depending on residency status).

Between tuition hikes and thousands still waiting on federal financial aid awards, many students who enrolled in colleges this fall are uncertain how they will pay tuition. Incoming students have been warned about life with student loan debt, but they also are faced with a dilemma – 72% of jobs will require more than a high school diploma by 2031, according to a study by EdForce.org.

Attending college is a major life event, and often the first major financial decision in a young adult’s life. But the College is dedicated to making learning possible for all JCCC students. We provide information that enables students to make informed college decisions and have several ways to help them manage their tuition costs — and avoid any unnecessary debt.

Benefits of starting at JCCC

At JCCC, our tuition rates are affordable, competitive, and won’t jeopardize a student’s future financial security. For the 2024-2025 year:

Tuition for Johnson County residents = $101 per credit hour

Tuition for Out-of-district residents = $121 per credit hour

Tuition for Out-of-state and international residents = $237 per credit hour

Metro Rate Tuition = $149 per credit hour

Most 4-year colleges and universities follow the 2+2 model — students primarily take pre-requisites their first two years and then dive into major-specific classes for the second two years.

For students ultimately seeking a bachelor’s degree, consider an associate degree from JCCC as your first step. Rather than spending precious college savings or taking out student loans for general education classes, JCCC offers high-quality instruction at affordable rates, plus our smaller class sizes enable personalized learning and quality feedback.

Earning an associate degree first also means our students experience hands-on learning in their areas of interest earlier in their college careers than students at 4-year schools. This can help those students stand out when applying for jobs or post-graduate studies. There’s no need to guess if credits earned at JCCC will transfer; JCCC has transfer agreements with hundreds of colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

Earn your degree for free with Kansas Promise and Excel in CTE

Eligible Kansas residents can earn a college degree or certificate at no cost with the Kansas Promise Scholarship. JCCC is one of more than two dozen schools that can award this scholarship to qualified Kansans — providing a path to high-demand, high-value jobs within our great state. In exchange, students agree to live and work in Kansas for two years after completing their program of study.

JCCC offers 50+ Kansas Promise-eligible programs that open doors to in-demand, rewarding careers. Eligible areas of study include:

Business

Healthcare

Computers

Law & Public Safety

Industrial Technology

Education

Art & Design

Explore degree and certificate programs eligible under the Kansas Promise Scholarship and reported salaries from JCCC graduates of these programs.

Another little-known Kansas initiative that will cover the cost of tuition is Excel in CTE, which waives the cost of tuition for eligible high school students for enrollment in state-approved career technical courses. Learn more about Excel in CTE from the Kansas Board of Regents and browse JCCC course offerings.

Free federal funds and hundreds of scholarship opportunities

With help from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and JCCC scholarships, our students can earn a degree without building up unnecessary debt. In fact, in the 2023-2024 academic year:

80% of our students graduated without federal student loan debt

JCCC awarded over $3.4 in student scholarships

JCCC awarded over $12.7 million in federal education grants

Every college student should complete the FAFSA before their first year — and every year after that — to understand what funds may be available to help pay for college. The FAFSA is required to receive federal financial aid, and JCCC uses the information to determine eligibility for scholarships, grants, and other financial assistance available for students. Need help with the FAFSA? JCCC offers free in-person assistance with the FAFSA during our office hours, through virtual appointments and at special events throughout the school year.

After submitting the FAFSA, students should also complete the JCCC scholarship application to discover additional no-debt options to help pay for college. JCCC uses a single scholarship application process that requires no essays or long-form questions. JCCC’s priority scholarship deadline was April 1, but there’s still time to apply to be in the running for any new awards throughout the year.

“Scholarships give students the opportunity to focus on their education and expand their abilities without a financial burden looming over them,” said Ashley Jost, Supervisor Scholarships/Communication & Outreach. “We highly encourage every student to apply for scholarships. You never know what you could qualify for! Our team is dedicated to helping students navigate financial aid to maximize their opportunities and potential down the road.”

Have financial aid questions? JCCC wants to help.

Our Financial Aid Office wants to help answer your questions about paying for college, the FAFSA, Kansas Promise Scholarships, and more. Email the Financial Aid Office or call 913-469-3840 to get started.