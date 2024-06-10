Michael Robert Schweikert

Feb. 10, 1953—June 3, 2024

Michael R. Schweikert, 71, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on June 3, 2024 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Michael was preceded by his parents Robert and Gwen Schweikert. He is survived by his wife Sandy, two children Marc and Katy and many family members.

Michael met Sandy during their junior year in high school. He literally ran in to her as they exited English Class.

Mike graduated from John F Kennedy High School in 1971. Mike was appointed to West Point but he opted for a full ROTC scholarship at Loyola University, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. Later in life, Mike received his Masters of Business Administration at Northern Illinois University.

On December 15 of 1973 Michael and Sandy were wed at St. Gerald Catholic Church, Oak Lawn, IL.

After graduation from Loyola University, Michael was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He retired with the rank of Major.

Michael’s hobbies were woodworking, cooking, dancing, singing and being with his family. Michael had a 25year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Anyone who knew Michael knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.

The family requests that all flowers, plants NO LILIES PLEASE, be sent to Michael’s home address or sent to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leawood, KS. Visitation, Funeral, Burial information is below.

