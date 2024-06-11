The owners of a southern Overland Park sports bar and grill have unveiled their latest concept: a taco restaurant.

Taquiza, a restaurant serving up tacos and tequila, opened at the beginning of June in Overland Park’s Rosana Square shopping center.

Taquiza operates at 7308 W. 119th St.

The restaurant occupies a space just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Taquiza operates right next-door to Revel Sports Tavern — which shares the same ownership.

The restaurant’s kitchen operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The bar stays open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Taquiza serves tacos and craft cocktails

The restaurant is primarily known for its tacos, such as the street tacos, the “surf and turf” tacos with carne asada and shrimp, and the birria lucia dipping tacos.

In addition to tacos, the restaurant also serves burritos and appetizers, like chips and salsa, loaded fries and nachos.

“Our food is remarkably priced and fantastic,” said co-owner Danney Elmore. “And you can get in and out really fast.”

Elmore said the other draw of Taquiza is not just its food, but its speciality cocktails and spirits.

“We have over 50 tequilas to choose from, so we have an educational aspect as well,” he said. “We have a lot of bartenders over here that know [tequila] really well and are passionate about talking about it.”

This isn’t the owners’ first team effort

Elmore and his co-owners Tyler Humar and Shawn Larson opened Revel Sports Tavern in the fall of 2023. The trio isn’t new to the food and drink world, though.

Humar and Larson also own and operate the Social restaurant and bar in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood, and Humar owns the Brick House bar in the Union Hill neighborhood. Elmore also owns and operates The 1886 cocktail bar in Harrisonville.

So ultimately, Elmore said, combining their strengths in this new effort made sense too. And so far, customers seem to agree — some even pop back and forth for a beer and a burger at Revel, and then some tequila and street tacos at Taquiza.

“It just kind of all fell into place,” he said. “It’s been a good addition to Revel over here on 119th.”

Want more food and drink news? Entity Lounge, coffee shop and cocktail lounge, opens in Overland Park