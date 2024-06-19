The Post staff is taking off the federal holiday of Juneteenth this Wednesday.

Outside of major breaking news, we will plan to return to a regular publishing schedule — including our morning Out Front newsletter — on Thursday, June 20.

We’re taking this day to relax, spend time with our families and reflect a little on the meaning of this day and its still-impactful legacy on our country and Johnson County community.

To that end, here are details on Johnson County’s official Juneteenth celebration later today:

The county’s third annual Juneteenth celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway.

The theme of this year’s event is, “The Jubilee of Juneteenth: Celebrating a Legacy of Freedom.”

This event includes a keynote address from Glenn North, Director of Inclusive Learning and Creative Impact at the Kansas City Museum, plus live music courtesy of the Louis Neal Big Band with vocalist Lisa Henry, as well as comments from county chairman Mike Kelly.

We wish you a restful day off (if you get a day off), and we’ll see you back here tomorrow!