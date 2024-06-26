Inside JCPRD: Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon filling fast!

By David Markham

JCPRD officials are urging anyone who still wants to sign up for the 40th annual Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon coming up on Sunday, July 14, act quickly to secure a spot.

Volunteers are also being sought to help out with this event! Visit the Run Sign Up page to register, or direct questions via email to Race Director Katy Renner.

“Registrations are up over last year at this time which is the highest I’ve seen during my time here,” Renner said. “If you’re planning to register, get it now. This event is expected to sell out and we want to make sure you get in.”

2024 is the 40th year of the Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon, making it the longest running event in the metro area. The race offers course options for athletes ranging in experience from first timer to seasoned veteran. The events are the Super Sprint Triathlon, Short Course Triathlon, Long Course Triathlon, and Olympic Triathlon, and Duathlon. The 2024 Shawnee Mission Triathlon and Duathlon is a USA Triathlon-sanctioned event. The triathlon portion of the event has again been designated by the USA Triathlon Paratriathlon Committee as Paratriathlon Friendly.

To celebrate the event’s completion of four decades, there are plans to highlight individuals who have participated in this race for 20 years or more with a special award. Other fun things are being planned as well, including a special finisher’s poster.

The Triathlon Olympic Course consists of a 1,500-meter swim, followed by a 27-mile bike, and a 6.1-mile run. For individuals, the cost is $129 until June 30, then increases to $134 per person through race day, if space is available. For teams, the cost is $170 until June 30, and then $180 through race day.

The Triathlon Long Course consists of a 1,000-meter swim, followed by an 18-mile bike, and a 4.68-mile run. For individuals, the cost is $114 until June 30, then increases to $124 per person through race day. For teams the cost is $150 until June 30, and $160 through race day.

The Triathlon Short Course consists of a 500-meter swim, followed by a 9-mile bike, and a 3.1-mile run. For individuals, the cost is $104 until June 30, then increases to $109 through race day. The team cost is $135 until June 30, and then $140 through race day.

The Triathlon Super Sprint Course consists of a 200-meter swim, followed by a 4.5-mile bike, and a 2.25-mile run. For individuals, the cost is $69 until June 30, and $74 through race day. For teams, the cost is $104 until June 30, and $114 through race day.

The Duathlon consists of a 3.1-mile run, followed by a 13.5-mile bike, and another 3.1-mile run. The cost through June 30 is $99 per individual or $135 per team, and then $109 per individual or $140 per team through race day.

Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Individual prizes will be awarded to the top three male, female, and team overall finishers in each of the courses. Individual awards will be presented to the top three athletes of each age division.

Register here. Online registrations will end at midnight on July 13. Entries will be limited to the first 750 entries. Shawnee Mission Park is located at 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and as a result of this event, the park will not open for public use until noon on July 14.

A Club Challenge added in 2022 for athletes who are part of a club or team will continue and expand this year.

“We’re excited to continue this event within an event and encourage some friendly competition between the clubs,” Renner said. “We’ll have more clubs this year as we are now part of the Midwest Collegiate Triathlon Championship series. Our event will serve as the southernmost Olympic triathlon in the series and will welcome some new athletes from colleges in our area. The Club Challenge brings in athletes not only to race but also to volunteer. Volunteers are an integral part of the race and without them it would not be possible so we place a large point value on volunteers. Each volunteer will earn their club five points for joining us on race day. This could make or break a club’s chances at taking home the trophy. We expect at least 150 athletes to participate in the Club Challenge again this year.

Since 2020, the Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon has partnered with Team Fidelis, an organization dedicated to preventing suicide among military service members, veterans, and families by raising awareness, providing a bridge of hope, and building camaraderie.

“We are excited to again be teaming up with them to help support veterans in the community,” Renner said. “Team Fidelis will be stationed at the top of the dam hill. They turn this aid station into a party which helps to keep our athletes going up one of the hardest hills in the race.”

Shawnee Mission Park is located at 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa.