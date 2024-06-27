A new gaming facility geared toward creating active adventures has arrived in Overland Park.
Gaming company Activate opened its new location in Overland Park last Friday.
Activate is at 6900 W. 119th St.
- The venue is located just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near KC Craft Ramen.
- Auto shop 4 Wheel Parts previously occupied that space before closing in 2022.
- Activate is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Activate offers various “dynamic” game rooms
- Activate features nine different “micro-arena” rooms, which each contain a different game involving teamwork.
- Each game contains a “high-tech” active component, and the games are suggested for players ages 10 and above.
- For example, players in the “strike” room use balls to strike virtual meteorites, and players in the “grid” room run across the lit-up floor to find different colors.
- Players can participate in groups of two to five people per room.
This marks the first Activate in JoCo
- The Overland Park location also serves as the first for the wider Kansas City metro and also for Kansas as a whole.
- The company was founded in Winnipeg, Canada, in 2019, which is also where Activate is headquartered.
- In addition to Overland Park, the company has nearly two dozen locations across the U.S. — the closest ones are in St. Louis and Chicago.
