The initial phase of a series of months-long closures along a busy U.S. Highway 69 interchange in Overland Park kicks off this week.

As of Wednesday, two ramps on and off the highway around 119th Street have closed with more disruptions to follow later in the summer.

The closures come as part of the ongoing $572 million 69Express project, which aims to reconstruct parts of the highway and add new express lanes to US-69 between 103rd Street and 151st Street.

Closures will continue throughout the summer

The southbound ramp from US-69 to 119th Street and the 119th Street ramp to northbound US-69 both closed on Wednesday.

Those ramps are expected to stay closed for the next 120 days.

Later in July, the northbound US-69 ramp onto 119th Street will also close for roughly 90 days.

More closures coming in August

Starting in August, 119th Street itself will close between Grant Street and Farley Street for 60 days.

Then, the 119th Street to southbound US-69 ramp will also close.

During this time, the interchange and the bridges over 119th Street will undergo reconstruction.

Work at the 119th Street interchange, as a whole, is expected to continue until October.

Detours will be marked for drivers

During the closures, drivers looking to take affected ramps around 119th Street will have options for detours.

Drivers can take the following alternate routes:

Going westbound on 119th Street to northbound US-69 : Head west and turn right on Quivira Road, then head north to College Boulevard and turn right, then head east toward US-69 and use the eastbound College Boulevard ramp to access the northbound US-69 ramp

: Head west and turn right on Quivira Road, then head north to College Boulevard and turn right, then head east toward US-69 and use the eastbound College Boulevard ramp to access the northbound US-69 ramp Going eastbound on 119th Street to northbound US-69 : Turn left on Antioch Road, head north to College Boulevard and turn left there, then use the westbound College Boulevard ramp to get onto northbound U.S. 69.

: Turn left on Antioch Road, head north to College Boulevard and turn left there, then use the westbound College Boulevard ramp to get onto northbound U.S. 69. Going southbound on US-69 trying to get on 119th Street: Drive south to the 135th Street exit, then turn right and head west to Antioch Road, then turn right on Antioch Road and go north to 119th Street.

