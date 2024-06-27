Lisa M. Linenberger

May 10, 1942 — June 21, 2024

Lisa Khan Linenberger passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2024.

She lived a blessed life filled with love and devotion to her family. She was a hard worker and her incredible generosity in helping those in need was a blessing to those who knew her.

She is survived by her children Sherri & Mike Reichow & her grandchildren Poetess Wolfe-Reichow and Victoria, as well as sisters Patricia, Faye & Sherry Khan.

A Funeral will be held on Friday, June 28 at 10 am. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas.

A Private Memorial will be held at a later time.

Obituary published by Johnson County Chapel & Memorial Garden