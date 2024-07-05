A new spa offering an “innovative” relaxation experience is on its way to Johnson County.

Beem Light Sauna will soon open a new facility in southern Overland Park.

Beem Light Sauna will operate at 13338 Metcalf Ave.

The spa will operate out of a space at the Deer Creek Woods shopping center, just off West 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Another health-focused spa, Bare Laser Med Spa, previously occupied that space.

The building Beem Light Sauna will be in already hosts several other personal care businesses, including BodyBar Pilates and Sola Salon.

Beem Light Sauna offers infrared light therapy

The sauna specializes in multiple services, but it’s primarily known for infrared light therapy — which entails relaxing under an infrared light in a private sauna. Think of a traditional hot rock sauna but where the heat inside is created by the lights.

This type of therapy has been used for various physical and mental benefits, some of which include stress reduction, muscle recovery and anti-aging.

Each light therapy session at Beem lasts 40 minutes, and spa-goers can enjoy TV shows or music while they undergo a session.

The Mayo Clinic says there is some proof that use of infrared saunas can help with treatment of chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis but that more studies are needed.

This marks the first JoCo location for Beem Light Sauna

The Overland Park location also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro.

The North Carolina-headquartered wellness company was founded in 2021 by Roger Martin and Cynthia May.

The company operates spas across several states. Another Kansas City area location will open later this year in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

