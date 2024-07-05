fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Car hits and kills man walking on 95th Street in Overland Park

Share this story:

Overland Park Police on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday.
Overland Park Police vehicles block the eastbound lanes of 95th Street Thursday night after a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night on 95th Street.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of 95th Street near Hadley Street east of Antioch Road just after 11 p.m., where passersby had found a man by the side of the road who was seriously injured.

In a news release, Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the man had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk of 95th Street just east of Hadley Street.

“At a private drive, the pedestrian entered the roadway edge and was struck by a passing vehicle,” Lacy said. “The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash.”

The man was found near the west entrance to the front circle drive at Holy Cross Catholic School, 8101 West 95th St.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics rushed the critically injured man to an area hospital, where Lacy said he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the pedestrian as 36-year-old Joshua Willet.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of 95th Street at Antioch Road as they investigated the scene.

Lacy said the driver of the vehicle involved with the incident later contacted police and is now cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1437.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
This busy Merriam corner is being remade. One of first new things to open: Starbucks
Next article
Olathe plans to move post office to make way for downtown revitalization

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO