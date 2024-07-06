Your Library: For book group members, reading is ageless

By Gerald Hay

This story first appeared in the July-August 2024 issue of The Best Times Magazine .

Looking for an exciting activity that will pique your interest in the long run?

Why not join a book group? National Book Lover’s Day is Aug. 9!

Kathy Coenen of Lenexa and Melody Kazmi of Overland Park, longtime bibliophiles, are active members in book groups in association with the Johnson County Library. Like many, their interests in books began around the first grade when they learned to read and have changed in many ways as they encountered many authors along the way.

Kazmi’s first book was “Frosty the Snowman.” She’s now a Stephen King fan and is currently reading “The Dispatcher: Murder by Other Means,” a hardback science fiction book by John Scalzi.

“Run Jane Run” was Coenen’s first book. Her last book was “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney.

“I’m an avid reader. I’ve loved to read ever since I’ve been able to read,” she said.

Kazmi echoed that fondness for reading.

“I don’t know what I would be doing if I don’ t have a book,” she added.

For the most part, a book is often in their hands or backpack to read or in a recording to listen.

Both are in their 70s. They say joining a book group, whether as an avid reader or a newbie rekindling an interest in reading, provides significant benefits for aging adults.

Tim Wholf, director of the Johnson County Department of Aging and Human Services, agreed.

“Reading is good for the brain. This is because our brains are fully engaged whenever we read. The more we read, the more adept our brain will be when it comes to juggling new pieces of information. This keeps the brain sharp for many more years to come, which can help stave off symptoms of illnesses like Alzheimer’s and dementia,” he said.

Reading also is a leisure activity, offering a therapeutic escape from the daily stressors of life.

“It makes you stop in a busy life,” Coenen said.

When asked, they cited several reasons on why reading is important at all ages: Learning new things and healthy discoveries, stimulating the brain and sharpening the mind, containing loads of new information and offering knowledge, and connecting with others and finding fellow book lovers.

“It gets you among other people. We need to be around other people,” Kazmi said.

Wholf thinks the socialization in book group membership is important, especially in the aging process.

“As we get older, it is important that we are aware of the impact social isolation and loneliness can have on us. Book clubs are a great way for seniors to reach out and make new friends,” he said. “When one decides to join a book club, they will have a great opportunity to socialize and make new friends all united by a common love of books and reading. Being able to bond with like-minded friends over the latest book, they can discuss their opinions together in a relaxed and judgment-free setting.”

Books also have endless reading options — from fiction to nonfiction, from historical romance to contemporary novels. Books also revolve around different book genres and authors.

“Everyone doesn’t like the same things. That’s OK,” Kazmi said, admitting she’s an “eclectic reader,” who likes thrillers, comedies, mysteries, sci-fi, historical, etc.

Her interest as a girl was sparked by the pictures along with the story in Frosty’s book. That’s still true.

“If someone doesn’t like a graphic book, they need to get a life,” she quipped.

Book groups also run the gamut in size with different formats and ways of operating. A strong reading interest also runs in both of their families.

Coenen, a member of the Monticello Library Book Group for about 5 years, is grandmother to three grandchildren aged 18, 14, and 12, who have been going to the library with her all their lives.

“There are around 20 that attend my book group and are from all walks of life and both young, middle age and older,” she said.

Kazmi, a retired Library employee, attends three book groups in Johnson County, including the Shawnee Book Group with 12-15 members and a Mystery Book Group of six members. Her membership in the Shawnee group has spanned more than 15 years.

“Most of the people in all the groups are older and retired,” she said.

Kazmi often babysits her three grandchildren, ages 4, 5 and 7, with a bag of books for shared family reading time. When not attending an in-person book club gathering she often listens to audio books while knitting or joins book club discussions virtually. She just finished listening to an audiobook, “A Book Club to Die For,” by Dorothy St. James, with the mystery book group.

Both book lovers participate in the same Zoom book group of around 9-12 members.

After finishing a novel, typically spanning 4-6 weeks, book groups usually allot a discussion time where each member gets the chance to share his/her thoughts about the book. Opinions frequently vary.

“If everyone liked the book, there’s nothing to talk about,” Kazmi said with a smile.

While professing a love for books and reading, she also admits that occasional reading materials do not make her personal best-seller list or even find her reaching the final chapter.

“If reading the first 50 pages doesn’t interest you, then put it down,” Kazmi said matter-of-frankly. “Find something else to read.”

Find a Johnson County Library book group, learn more about the Library’s Adult Book Group Kits and find tips and resources for running your own group on our Book Groups page. Visit our website at jocolibrary.org to search our catalog for your next great group read.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom