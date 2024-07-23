Sarah M. Allison

September 9, 1935 — July 16, 2024

Sarah Maxine Allison (née Blodgett), 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2024, in Prairie Village, KS with her daughter by her side. Born at home on September 9, 1935, in Keats, KS, she embarked on a fulfilling career in real estate, initially obtaining her real estate and broker’s licenses in 1974 in San Marino, CA, working with Coldwell Banker. She later acquired the same credentials in Kansas and Missouri in 2000, dedicating many years to teaching at Johnson County Community College. She loved teaching as much as selling, passing on her years of experience to the next generation of brokers.

Sarah was a devout member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS, where she dedicated over 20 years to various volunteer activities. Her hobbies included reading, playing bridge and card games, mastering needlepoint, and spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved sunny days by the pool and walking many miles volunteering at the BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament in Palm Desert, CA for over 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pultz Agadoni; son-in-law, Brad Agadoni; grandchildren, Max and Reilly Agadoni; siblings, Bruce Blodgett, Peggy Morgan, Anita Glendenning, Joan Blakely, and Clark Blodgett; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Grace Blodgett; siblings, Mary Jo Hageman, Warren Blodgett; and beloved son, Timothy D. Pultz.

A service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Sedalia Community Church, 6040 N. 52nd St., Manhattan, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Healing House Inc., 4505 St. John Ave., Kansas City, MO 64123.

