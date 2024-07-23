Who’s a good Post reader? You are! Yes, you are! You’re a good Post reader, aren’t you? Yes, you are! Yes, you are!

Take a trip out of doors just about anywhere around town and you’ll be quickly reminded just how much Johnson County loves its pets. This spring, Best of Johnson County voters selected their preferred pet service providers, from best vet and boarder to groomer and trainer.

Congrats to this year’s Best of Johnson County Pets winners!

Best Dog Trainer: Teacher Turned Trainer

Teacher Turned Trainer is a positive reinforcement dog trainer serving every corner of Johnson County. Started in 2022 by Taryn Tyler, TTT has grown fast and helped over 50 dogs and their families use positive reinforcement training and accomplish all sorts of goals. From jumping and barking to socialization and general anxiety, TTT helps owners become confident in how they deal with their furry family members. No more desperate yelling or bribery to get what you want from your dog! A native of Johnson County who graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest and taught for five years in the Shawnee Mission School District, Owner Taryn Tyler serves the entire KC metro but nearly 80 percent of her business has been JoCo based. Teacher Turned Trainer is proud of its work in the homes of JoCo residents, making their lives and the lives of their pets fun and stress free.

Best Emergency Vet: BluePearl Pet Hospital

At BluePearl Pet Hospitals, providing our customers with remarkable service is a top priority. We’re committed to making your veterinary visit as smooth as possible.

When your pet needs emergency care, seconds count. Our team is ready to provide expert care 24/7 in case of a pet emergency. If your pet requires a veterinary specialist, we are ready for that too. Our experienced team of veterinarians, vet technicians and support staff work closely together to provide the comprehensive, compassionate care your pet needs and deserves.

Founded in 1992 as Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center of Kansas City, our pet hospital is designed to deliver the highest quality of medical care for pets with the following special features:

15,000-square-foot layout with spacious treatment areas for patients

Intensive care unit (ICU) equipped with advanced monitoring tools and always staffed with skilled team members

On-site diagnostic imaging technology to achieve detailed and timely results

Best Pet Day Care/Boarder

Ruff Ranch KC is one of the few family owned and operated pet care facilities remaining in Shawnee. Barry and Barbara Vonada launched Ruff Ranch in 2021 with their daughter Bethany to support her passion for animals. Bethany has a B.S. degree in Zoo Science and over 10 years experience in the animal care industry. Ruff Ranch offers doggy daycare, dog/cat boarding, and dog grooming and is conveniently located off K7 and 83rd St in Western Shawnee. Our 14,000 square foot facility located on 2.3 acres offer the largest combined indoor and outdoor play yards in the area!

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Pets winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Pets winners!