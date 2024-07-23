March 14, 1944 — July 18, 2024

Victor Kemery Brewer, Jr. passed away on July 18, 2024 at 80 years old. He was born on March 14th, 1944 in Auburn, Washington.

He graduated from Raytown High School and later received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Rockhurst University.

Vic worked as the treasurer, then the vice-president, and eventually the president of Torotel, Inc. in Grandview, Missouri. After Torotel, he became a realtor and then finished his working career at the IRS.

He was very athletic. He wrestled and played baseball, handball, golf, and racquetball. He enjoyed nature, playing pool, boating, fishing, and of course, sunbathing. He was an avid Chiefs and Seahawks fan, was always up for a spirited political discussion, and loved animals. On Easter of 1997, he accepted the invitation of Jesus as his Savior.

Vic was preceded in death by his father and mother, Victor Kemery Brewer, Sr. and Valeria Grace Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Conny Brewer, his sister, Sherry Peterson, his daughters, Tahni (Tom) Chiarelli and Shawna Yosick (Jason), Kimberley Mahoney (Bryan) and Courtney Osborn (Mitch) and his niece Diane Boyea and nephew Trace Anderson. He is fondly remembered by his 14 grandchildren Patrick, Adam, Meaghan, Travis, Samantha, Victor “Anthony”, Alexandria, Abigail, Rachel, Shane, Casey, Ryker, Max, and Zoey as well as his 13 great grandchildren Sydney, Ava, Olivia, Addison, Violet, KJ, Isaac, Emmett, Gemma, Rosalynn, Elaina, Augustus, and Kaylix.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Great Plains SPCA in honor of Vic’s love of animals. Thank you for remembering and celebrating Vic’s life with us.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.