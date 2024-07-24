Olathe mulls water and sewer rate hikes for next year

Olathe is considering an increase to the city’s water and sewer utility rates for 2025.

At last week’s Olathe City Council meeting, city staff proposed a 9.8% increase to both water and sewer utility rates.

That would amount to about $9 more per month for the average Olathe household, with $3.44 more per month going to water and $5.43 going to sewer.

This follows smaller increases this past year in which the city raised the water rate by an average of $1.97 per month per household and sewer by $3.07.

With the proposed rate, the total cost of the average monthly water and sewer fee generally remains “right in the middle” when compared with neighboring cities, according to Olathe Budget Manager Jarrod Stewart.

With the proposed higher rates, the average water bill based on average residential usage in Olathe would be $38.81. For sewer, the monthly average would be $61.11.

Rate uptick due to needed projects and improvements

The water and sewer rate change is largely driven by the need to pay for projects and improvements to the water and sewer systems, the city says.

Decreasing water and sewer rates would delay completion of this work, including those targeted at increasing capacity, city officials say.

The city projects that water and sewer rates will continue to go up the next four years, but at a lower clip than what is being proposed for 2025, possibly around 6% per year.

Stormwater and solid waste utilities may also increase

Stormwater and solid waste utility rates could increase in 2025 as well, bringing the total monthly impact of rate changes to $10.09.

Stormwater rates could see a $0.19 increase next year and solid waste could have a higher increase of $1.03.

Stormwater and solid waste rates were raised 3% in 2024, with an additional $0.18 added to stormwater and $0.60 to solid waste.

City staff will discuss stormwater and solid waste rate changes in detail at the city’s third budget workshop on Aug. 6

What happens next?

Olathe will hold its third budget workshop on Aug. 6 to discuss stormwater and solid waste rates, the street maintenance sale tax, the park sales tax and the city’s recreation fund.

The city is expected have a public hearing for the proposed 2025 Budget on Aug. 27.

On Sept. 6, the full 2025 Budget will go to the city council for adoption.

For more information on the proposed 2025 Budget click here.

Need help paying utility bills?

Utility assistance is available to residents struggling to pay for utilities.

A list of utility assistance programs in Olathe can be found here.

