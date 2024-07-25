This year’s Best of Johnson County Housing & Homebuilding winners

Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Housing & Homebuilding categories!

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company: Top Notch Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Top Notch has provided heating, cooling and plumbing services since 1974. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing you the best customer service experience. In fact we say we are a customer service business that does heating, cooling and plumbing repairs & replacements. We do this by building relationships with our clients and community. Educating you on the solutions and options that work best for your comfort. Our service includes everything from HVAC repairs, new installations, water heater, water treatment, indoor air quality and duct cleaning to name a few. Visit our web site at topnotchheatingandair.com to schedule an appointment. Thank you for voting us as Best of Johnson County! We are truly honored.

Best Real Estate Agent: Lindsey Pryor, Realtor

Lindsey is a Principal for the Novel group with Compass Realty. She is dedicated to connecting people with their dream homes and showcasing the beauty and energy of communities around them. Her passion for the art of real estate is evident in her commitment to understanding both the business and personal aspects of the industry.

Lindsey excels in negotiating the right terms to buy or sell one’s largest asset, recognizing that each client is unique, every home has a story, and every exchange is personal and relational. Her exceptional client service is demonstrated through clear and effective communication, ensuring her clients feel comfortable and well-informed throughout the process.

With connections within the industry, Lindsey provides her clients with an edge in negotiations, guaranteeing the best possible outcomes. Her keen eye for interior design allows her to stage homes effectively, maximizing their value and appeal to potential buyers, while also helping clients envision their future in a new home.

Lindsey’s reliability, excellence, and creativity make her an invaluable partner throughout the entire real estate process, whether clients are closing a chapter or starting a new one. She is the ultimate KC Concierge.

Best Home Remodeler: Origin Build Co.

For the third year in a row, Origin Build Co has been named as Johnson County’s Best Home Remodeling Company.

Origin Build Co is a locally owned and operated General Contracting firm striving to change the way people view the remodeling process. Having served hundreds of homeowners throughout Johnson County and the Greater Kansas City Metro, Origin Build Co combines consistent and clear communication with top notch craftsmanship to achieve a hassle-free experience for their customers.

Whether it’s a kitchen or bathroom remodel, addition to an existing house, whole-house makeover, or new construction project, Origin Build Co’s team is committed to delivering exceptional results for each and every client. From origin point to completion, Origin Build Co walks alongside people to create unique and incredible spaces without the pains of the traditional construction process. Reach out today to discuss your next home remodeling project and experience the difference firsthand.

Best Garage Company: Overhead Door Company



Trusted in Kansas City since 1927, Overhead Door Company of Kansas City™ is ready when you need same-day service on your garage door. We won’t leave you stuck.

When you are ready for a new garage door, call us for a free in-home quote and visit our showroom of working garage doors and openers 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Our technicians and installers are required to pass a drug screen and background check so you can feel safe with who we send to your home.

Best Apartment Community: The Apex at CityPlace

Discover modern designs, elegant finishes, and upscale amenities at The Apex at CityPlace, where luxury meets convenience. Our Overland Park apartments offer a range of layouts, from studios to three bedrooms, providing spacious and adaptable living spaces. Inside, you’ll find a host of interior luxuries, including plank flooring, smart home features, and private patio/balcony options. As a resident of our pet-friendly community, you’ll also enjoy exclusive access to amenities such as a sports simulator, infinity pool with a hot tub and swim-up bar, and 24/7 facilities.

Located in the heart of CityPlace, The Apex offers the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. With easy access to Interstate 69 and College Blvd, you’re never far from the shopping, dining, and entertainment options of nearby Kansas City. Whether it’s unwinding at UnKCorked and Entity Lounge, pampering yourself at Beloved Nails and Image Studios or enjoying the benefits of infrared heat absorption at Hotworx, relaxation awaits you at home.

Beyond the well-designed interiors and modern fixtures, our meticulously landscaped grounds and inviting community spaces provide the ideal backdrop for hosting friends and family. Words can only do so much justice—schedule a personal tour today to experience our irresistible apartments firsthand!

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Housing & Homebuilding winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Housing & Homebuilding winners!