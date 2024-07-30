January 19, 1946 — July 21, 2024

Beverly “Sue” Gardner, born to Harry E. Old, Sr. and Mary L. Old, died on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the age of 78, surrounded by her children. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie G. (Brian) Pillsbury, son Scott E. (Lisa) Gardner, grandsons Nicholas Pillsbury, Sam Gardner, and Gabe Gardner, brothers Jerry E. (Kimma) Old, Ric A. (Virginia) Old, her bonus daughter Janet Nasse, and many friends and admirers. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Gardner, and her sister-in-law Judy Old.

Sue was born in Topeka, Kansas in 1946, and grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School before attending K-State. She loved playing the French horn, and her first ambition was to be a band director.

Sue was a devoted mother, raising her children with love and commitment. She supported and assisted her children in their endeavors as they grew. After her children were both in school, Sue had a long career as a Legal Secretary, before graduating from Johnson County Community College with her Paralegal Certificate, which she then parlayed into a successful career as a Paralegal before retiring.

Upon retirement, Sue volunteered at the Gardner Historical Museum, helping serve as a docent, curator, organizing events, and office work.

Sue had many varied interests throughout the years. In the 60s, she was a member of the Flying Saucers, a square dance exhibition group, and stayed friends with many of the dancers for over 40 years.

In the 80s, Sue turned to Kung Fu initially as a fitness regime, and eventually rose to the rank of 2nd degree black belt. She was featured in the Kansas City Star for this activity, and truly loved practicing the martial art, also branching out into the practice of Tai Chi.

She took full advantage of free courses at Johnson County Community College, particularly enjoying photography and pottery, creating many lovely pieces of art.

Sue enjoyed Middle Ages re-enactment with her husband and son in a group called the Society for Creative Anachronism. She enjoyed archery, weaving, Italian clothing, and learning about other cultures. She was known by the name Lucia di Giardino.

Sue actively participated in the Red Hat Society, rising to Queen of her chapter.

Sue was an avid collector, especially of Belleek Irish Parian China, and china and glass shoes. She loved going antiquing with her daughter in search of new treasures.

Among her other passions were genealogy and axe throwing, and she loved birds, especially geese. As a musician in a family of musicians, she truly enjoyed the musical talents of her three grandsons and was proud to have been part of that legacy of beautiful music.

Those who knew Sue were aware of the enormous pride she had in her family, the thoughtful perspective she had on the world around her, and her kind, gentle nature.

Sue’s life will be celebrated at a visitation at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS on Friday, August 2, from 4-8 pm.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.