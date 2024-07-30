Gretchen L. Newell

August 19, 1946 — July 24, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gretchen Lynne Newell, on July 24th 2024.

Gretchen was born August 19th, 1946 to loving parents Lester and Wilma Jeane Hildebrand in Stafford KS. She was big sis to DeeAnna. She attended Stafford High School where she met the love of her life at the age of 15. She graduated in 1964. She went on to attend Kansas State University and Marymount College in Salina for a BS in Nursing. Leaving Stafford was always bittersweet as growing up in a small town and working on the farm was one of her fondest memories. Word on the street is she drove a wheat truck better than most men.

On July 13th, 1968 she married her high school sweetheart, David at the Calvary Baptist Church in Stafford. They moved to Wichita where she worked as a nurse in the ICU at St. Joseph Hospital, while David worked on building his career in aviation. Together they started building a beautiful life and raised three wonderful children, Jeanette, Darren and Courtney.

As David’s career grew taking them from Wichita to Michigan and landing in Shawnee, KS she was able to turn her focus on raising her beloved kids. She was active in all their school and sports activities, along with countless hours volunteering with the PTA, the school library and Shawnee United Methodist Church. Most of all she was their biggest fan. There was nothing she would not do for them.

Gretchen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time with her family more than anything. Her grandchildren Maura, Annie, Ellie, Gavin, Dylan and Kaitlyn were the light of her life. She loved going to all of their sporting events, and school activities. There was no bigger fan in the stands.

To those close to Gretchen, she was know for her warm heart, generous spirit and honest opinion. She absolutely loved gardening, spending hours upon hours outside playing in the dirt with the Royals on the radio. She also loved Colorado ski trips, shotgun sports, and Corvettes. Just not generation 7 and 8 when they screwed up the tail lights and moved the engine to the middle. As an avid sports fan she cheered loudest for her beloved KSU Wildcats and KC Chiefs. You could even find her rooting for KU basketball as long as they were not playing KSU. Sports and gardening aside she would always welcome a game of double solitaire or crossword puzzle.

Gretchen’s legacy of love, compassion, and dedication will live on in all who knew her. Her daughter, Jeanette, preceded her in death on February 7th, 1976. She was also preceded by her parents Lester and Wilma Jeane Hildebrand.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David, her children Darren (Julie), Courtney Fahey (Andrew), grandchildren, Maura, Annie, Ellie, Gavin, and sister DeeAnna McCune.

Visitation services will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee KS 66203 on July 31st from 4-6 p.m. Please join us for prayer at 4 p.m. if you wish.

She will be laid to rest surrounded by family August 1st, at 11:30 a.m. at the Stafford KS Cemetery.

