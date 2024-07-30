August 19, 1983 — July 21, 2024

Hieu Do Pham, 40, of Seattle, WA was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend who left us too soon on July 21, 2024, following a tragic car accident while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. Though his time with us was cut short, the impact he made during his years on earth will forever be etched in our hearts.

Hieu was born on August 19, 1983 to Ton and Suong Pham in Kansas City, MO. As the first-born son in a line of first-born sons, he was given the title “chau dich ton” with an expectation to lead the family and keep the family bonds strong. Hieu took this title to heart and never missed a family event. From baptisms to birthdays, holidays to weddings, graduations to funerals, he was there, sharing in the important milestones of our lives. Known for his quick wit and lighted-heartedness, Hieu always knew how to brighten up a room and make his loved ones feel special.

Hieu attended Curé of Ars Elementary, Rockhurst High, and UMKC’s School of Pharmacy, establishing strong roots in Kansas City. While visiting his sister at KU, he met Meagan, the love of his life. Together they shared a passion for travel and exploration. They set down roots in two new cities, had two beautiful children, and continued to pursue their love for adventure as a family.

Hieu is survived by his wife, Meagan, and their children Henry (5) and Millie (2).

He leaves behind his mother, Suong Pham; his older sister, Hanh, her husband, Joey, and their children, Moey and Annalilia; his younger sister, Minh-Tu, her husband, David, and their children, Walter and Arthur; and his youngest sister, Minh-Anh, her husband, Yong, and their child, Remi.

He is also survived by a sea of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who all love him so very much.

He joins his Ong Ba Noi, Hong Van Pham and Chi Thi Bui; his Ong Ba Ngoai, Trung Ky Do and Ba Thi Tran; and his father, Ton Van Pham, in heaven.

To honor Hieu’s memory, eat good sushi. Tell a funny joke. Cook prime rib on Thanksgiving. Go to family functions. Take long hikes while holding hands with a loved one. Climb a big rock. Drink an espresso. Listen to good music. Open a chess match with your favorite gambit. And approach each new adventure with boundless enthusiasm. Rest in peace, dear Hieu. Ngủ ngon mộng đẹp.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, August 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday, August 2 from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. A final visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 9:00 am at Curé of Ars Church, preceding funeral services at 10:00 am. Immediately following will be the burial service at Resurrection Cemetery.

The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering. -Bruce Lee