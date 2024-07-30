Loretta Marceil Gradwohl

February 19, 1935 — July 25, 2024

Loretta Marceil (Burry) Gradwohl – 89, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission Hospital.

Marceil was born on February 19, 1935, on a farm outside of Applecreek, Ohio, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin Burry and Dorothy Virginia (Carillon) Burry.

Marceil grew up in Ohio and then moved to Omaha, NE where she attended Benson High School. She returned to Ohio to attend Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio graduating in 1956 with a degree in elementary education. She furthered her education by receiving her Masters in Special Education from University of Kansas while raising 5 children as a single parent. Marceil dedicated her life to nurturing and educating young minds. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher and later served as a daycare and preschool director, where she touched the lives of countless children and their families. On Aug 17 1957, she married John Gradwohl in Kenton, Ohio She followed her husband through many church postings in Indiana, Kansas and Oklahoma. They were divorced on Nov 8, 1968. She had a very strong faith in God that carried her through the difficult times and instilled that faith in her children.

Marceil was a lifelong supporter of 4-H. She was a member in Putnam Co, Ohio as a youth and raised her children in the Johnson Co 4-H program. Several of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have also followed in 4-H. She was a 4-H leader and established a 4-H Foundation scholarship at Kansas State University, which continues to benefit 4-H members attending college.

Marceil loved playing the saxophone. She played in High School and College and later as part of the Horizon Community Band in Johnson Co for several years.

A woman of many talents and interests, Marceil found joy in painting china, sewing, solving puzzles, and playing cards. Her creative spirit and gentle wisdom were cherished by all who knew her. She was a faithful member of her prayer circle at the retirement community.

Marceil was preceded in death by her loving parents, her beloved son Ken and son-in-law Gaylen Sysel. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion in her surviving family of 4 children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Marceil’s daughter Cheryl Brown of Roeland Park, KS and her 4 children, son Michael & Lacey Brown, their children Alia, Evelyn, Xander, her daughter Rebekah(Brown) & Reggie Wood, Tim Brown & Jonathan Brown; Marceil’s daughter Kathy & Jim Dice of Branson West, MO and their 3 children, Brian Dice, Megan(Dice) & Will Goebel and their children Hallie and Harrison, son Kevin Dice; Marceil’s son Dr Stephen & Karen Gradwohl of Lenexa, KS and their 4 children, son Dr. Stephen (II) & Amanda Gradwohl and their girls Mila, Lennon & Romy, daughter Whitney(Gradwohl) & Jake Wyatt, son Dr. Brian & Anna Gradwohl and their boys Everett & Quinton, son Joshua Gradwohl; Marceil’s daughter Laura Sysel of Dorchester, NE and her 3 children, Jessica(Looper) & Nathan Reisdorff and their 3 children Owen, Arwen & Oliver, Ashley Looper and her 2 children Kennedy and Ryker and son Tyler Sysel; daughter-in-law Kim (Ken) Gradwohl of Joplin, MO and their 3 children, Kyle & Sabrina Gradwohl and their 3 children, Atticus, Owen & Liam, daughter Katie(Gradwohl) & Matt Ellison, and son Korey Gradwohl. Her family and friends will forever hold her memory in their hearts and strive to honor her by living out the values she instilled in them.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marceil’s life at a visitation at 10:00 am followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10th at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. As we gather to remember Marceil, we reflect on a life well-lived, filled with love, service, and faith. A graveside burial will follow at Olathe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a Memorial contribution may be made in Marceil’s memory to:

Johnson County, KS 4-H

11811 S. Sunset Drive, Suite 1500

Olathe, KS 66061

Marceil’s gentle presence and unwavering dedication to her family, community, and church will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.

