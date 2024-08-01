Bicyclist injured in crash with car near Shops of Prairie Village

A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a car reportedly turned in front of his bicycle on Wednesday evening.

Prairie Village Police, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance all responded to the intersection of 71st Street and Village Drive at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s near the southwestern corner of the Shops of Prairie Village shopping complex.

According to recorded radio traffic, the man on the bicycle was eastbound on 71st Street, passing Village Drive, when a westbound car turned in front of the bike.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the bicyclist, only identified as a man in his 40s, to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

The driver stopped and appeared to be cooperating with the crash investigation.

No other details were immediately available.