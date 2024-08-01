fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Motorcycle spills on I-35 in Lenexa, causing traffic backup

Traffic backs up on northbound I-35 at College Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Image via KC Scout.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man from rural Cowley County, Kansas, was injured in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday afternoon on I-35 in Lenexa.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash log, a 56-year-old man from Atlanta, Kansas, was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Interstate 35, approaching the exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 435.

At about 4:15 p.m., Troopers say the motorcyclist lost control as he passed a tractor-trailer on the exit ramp, and the motorcycle “laid down on the roadway.”

A tow truck crew works on loading the crashed motorcycle onto the tow truck bed. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

An ambulance transported the man to a nearby hospital with what Troopers describe as a “suspected minor injury.”

In the crash log, Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The crash forced Troopers to close the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-435 until a tow truck arrived, causing traffic to slow back to 119th Street.

All lanes reopened just after 5 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

