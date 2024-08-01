A nationally-known educational childcare company has arrived in Johnson County.
Kiddie Academy, a Maryland-based educational childcare brand, celebrated its grand opening in Olathe recently.
Kiddie Academy is at 1585 South Mahaffie Circle
- The center built its new 13,000-square-foot facility on the southwest corner of 151st Street and Mahaffie Circle.
- There, it neighbors the Burnett Automotive tire shop.
- Kiddie Academy is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kiddie Academy offers early education
- The center enrolls children from toddlers (13 to 24 months) to school-age children (ages 5 to 12).
- Kiddie Academy’s curriculum focuses on facilitating six developmental outcomes: Character, confidence, curiosity, connection, critical thinking, and creative expression.
- The Olathe facility features 14 classrooms — as well as outdoor play areas — and has the capacity for 215 students.
This is the first Kiddie Academy in JoCo
- The Olathe facility is also the first in Kansas for the Maryland-based childcare brand.
- Though Kiddie Academy has more than 300 academies across the country, the Olathe location is the 13th center in the country that’s owned by franchisee TCF Schools Management.
- “When we decided to open Kiddie Academy of Olathe, we didn’t just want to help alleviate the need for child care in Kansas City,” said Mauricio Fracon, chairman of TCF Schools Management in a news release. “We also wanted to ensure we were offering high-quality care with a strong curriculum that will prepare this area’s children for life.”
