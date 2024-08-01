December 27, 1930 — July 29, 2024

Marilyn L. Near passed away on July 29th, 2024 in Lenexa, Kansas. She was 93 years old. Marilyn was born on December 27th, 1930 in Cherryvale, Kansas to Mary and Samuel McClaren. She married Gale Wade in 1949 and had a son, Rick. She remarried in 1951 to Virgil Near having a daughter, Sharilyn, and a son, Tony.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Kenneth, and sister Mildred. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor. Marilyn is also survived by her three children, five grandchildren, Gardiner, Vanessa, William, Travis, and Jordan, and her three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Aubrey, and Vara.

Marilyn was a member of the Merriam Christian Church for 65 years and a resident of Overland Park for 63 years.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be sent to Merriam Christian Church, 9401 Johnson Drive, Merriam, KS 66203.

