Evelyn Harmon

December 1, 1931 — August 2, 2024

Evelyn M. Harmon passed away on August 2, 2024 at the age of 92.

Evelyn was born in New Cambria Missouri to Leslie & Rosie (Mullnix) Hulett.

She was married to Marvin B. Harmon July 30, 1948 in Bynumville, Missouri and later moved to Shawnee, Kansas where they raised their 2 children Deborah and Alan. Evelyn worked evenings so she could help them with their various activities. She loved being involved and helping Debbie with her horses, especially her horse Shorty, or helping Alan with a car project like reupholstering the interior of whatever car he was restoring.

In 1980, Evelyn & Marvin moved to Arkansas and she began working at the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville until she retired and they moved to Harrisonville, Missouri where they were located between both Debbie and Alan.

Evelyn was an avid quilter (we’ve all been blessed with at least one), and she loved a good garage sale!

She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin (2016), her parents, and her only sister Wilma Kavanaugh.

Evelyn is survived by her children Deborah (Karl) Harris of Urich, Missouri and Alan (Patricia) Harmon of Shawnee, Kansas. Four grandchildren; Travis (Jeanette) Hill, Nicole (Jarred) Henry, Katherine (Adam) Fanning & Eric (Amanda) Harmon; and 10 great grandchildren, Kaylin (Kyle), Lizzie, Emery, Eli, Tyler, Asher, Kaiden, Kobe, Forrest & Jaxon as well as 1 great great grandson Beckett. She will be missed by many friends and loved ones.

A service will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 12:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. She will be laid to rest beside Marvin at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens following the service.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.