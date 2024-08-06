Gerald Glen Huston

November 24, 1947 — August 2, 2024

Gerald Glen “Jerry” Huston, age 76, of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Kansas City, KS, on November 24, 1947, Jerry grew up in Overland Park, KS and attended Queen of the Holy Rosary, Bishop Miege and Shawnee Mission West High Schools. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry had many interests over the years and enjoyed spending time with his wife, grandchildren and dog “Rex.” He liked watching NASCAR, cheering for The Royals and The Chiefs, attending car shows, and spending countless hours tinkering in the garage. His love for these activities brought joy to his life and to those around him.

Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Stephen, who passed away in 2021 and his parents, Glen and Katherine Huston of Gardner, KS. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia Huston; his son, Richard Huston of Olathe, KS and daughter, Brenda Koehler (Vince) of Shawnee, KS. Jerry also leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren: Reagan, Alicia, Abby, Lucia, Felicity, Mary Claire, Alivia, and Matthew, great-grandchild, Hank, Jr. and sister Nancy Howell (Mike) of Olathe, KS.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 am followed by the Rosary at 10:15 am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters Servants of Mary, Kansas City, KS. Arrangements are under the care of Amos Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS (913) 631-5566.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.