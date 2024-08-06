April 9, 1948 — July 18, 2024

Karen Elaine Nielsen died unexpectedly at home in Overland Park, Kansas on July 18, 2024, due to complications from a fall. Karen was born on April 9,1948 in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Elcar and Lillian Nielsen. She grew up in Fairway, Ks., before graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School and attending Kansas State University. After returning to the Kansas City area, Karen began working as a telephone reservation agent at the Travelodge hotel reservation center. She steadily advanced through the ranks and ultimately led the office while serving as Vice President of Travelodge. Her work led her to live in London, Phoenix and San Diego. Later, she returned to Overland Park and succeeded her father as Honorary Danish Consul for Kansas and Missouri, helping Danish citizens and companies with consular matters. As part of her duties, she traveled often to events in Copenhagen, Denmark and at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C. Having worked for a hospitality company, it was no surprise that Karen was an avid traveler. She took vacations all over, including Mexico, France, Alaska, Hawaii and Las Vegas, just to name a few. Karen was a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and attended many games through both the lean years and the championships. She loved watching tennis and tolerated watching golf. Apart from family and friends, Karen was also most passionate about card games and the Texas Tenors. She was also a devoted cat lover, caring for many pets for decades. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother James Nielsen, her nephews David Nielsen and Greg Nielsen, her nieces Melanie Nielsen and Stephanie Nielsen and her great-niece Erika Nielsen. Karen’s wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes spread over her parents’ graves. This cannot be accomplished but her ashes will be buried with her parents. There will be a private interment. Donations are welcome in her honor. Rose Brooks Center, Shelter KC, Harvestor’s, and City Union Mission are a few that Karen supported.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens