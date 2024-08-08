Catherine E. Moody

June 28, 1932 — August 4, 2024

Catherine English Moody (June 28, 1932—August 4, 2024), beloved wife and mother, has transitioned from this life. She was 92 and lived in Overland Park, Kansas, with her devoted husband of 67 years, George Moody, Jr. Both were raised from childhood in Mobile, Alabama. They raised five children, all born in Mobile. Catherine and George were, for over three decades, members of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, where funeral services will be held on August 13, 2024 at 11 am (CDT). As residents of Mobile, they were faithful members of the Community Presbyterian congregation, later renamed as Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Catherine is survived by her cherished spouse George and their five children: Michael (Linda Hall) Moody; Joycelyn (Lorraine Martínez) Moody; Byron Moody; Clell R. Moody, Sr. (Tanya Everage); and Traci Ellison (Robert Ellison). She will also be deeply missed by her remaining siblings: Edward (and Eloise) English, Leonard (and Brenda) English, and Betty (and David) Ferguson.

Catherine was grandmother to five descendants: Patrick J. McDaniel, Bianika Moody McClain, Clell R. Moody, Jr., Jasmine Davis, and Jada Davis. She was also beloved Bonus Grandmom to extended family in Greensboro, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and the greater Baltimore area.

Catherine had six great-grandchildren: Jaylen Davis, L’leia Moody, Paisen Davis, Jaden McClain, Clell R. Moody III, and Reign Davis. She is also survived by numerous grieving cousins, nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.

Catherine graduated from Central High School in Mobile; she briefly attended Mobile Community College. She and George were dedicated life-long members of the Central High alumni and regularly returned to Mobile to attend class reunions.

Catherine was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother, an exceptional homemaker, and a celebrated cook. She and George first moved in 1983 from Mobile to Greensboro, North Carolina, and later to Milwaukee and Chicago before settling down in the Kansas City metro area. During her midlife, Catherine worked a gifted seamstress in Mobile (Lelia’s Alterations) and Greensboro (Thalhimer’s department store). All who knew Catherine will miss her quick, witty sense of humor and natural sense of elegance and beauty.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.