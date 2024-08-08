Derek Moffett

October 21, 1968 — June 10, 2024

Derek Bradley Moffett (1968-2024) of Erie, Colorado died tragically at the age of 55 as a result of a car accident on June 10, 2024, that also took the lives of his daughter, Catherine, and mother, Patricia Moffett. Derek was a loving and loyal husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many. He was a pillar within his hometown of Overland Park and Prairie Village, KS, and more recently where he made his home in Erie, CO. Derek had a passion for biking, hiking, skiing, and outdoor adventures in general.

Derek was born to Patricia and Roger Moffett in San Fernando Valley, CA on October 21st, 1968. He completed elementary school at Nelson Elementary in Tustin, CA before the family moved to Overland Park, KS in 1981 where he attended Leawood Middle School. He graduated from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park; there he ran cross country and swam on the relay team that held the state record for many years. Like his grandfather, father, and uncle before him, Derek was a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout ranking by following the honor-society leadership approach of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say of Osceola, MO, and continued his love of nature and outdoor adventure as a ranger at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

In 1993, Derek graduated from the University of Kansas where he met Laura Pederson. They both graduated with Environmental Science degrees and moved to Albuquerque, NM to pursue their careers and an outdoor lifestyle. In 2002, Derek and Laura moved to Switzerland where they both worked and pursued their love of adventure. There they forged many new friendships and appreciated being embraced by the local community. After the birth of their daughter Alexandria in 2005, they made the decision to move back to Prairie Village to be closer to family, and in 2007, their daughter Catherine was born.

In their 14 years in Prairie Village, Derek established life-long friendships that will forever be missed. He helped organize a bike team, dad groups, helped with girl scout outings, and never missed a soccer game, ice skating event, gymnastics meet, or ballet performance. In 2019, the family moved to Erie, CO, where Derek worked remotely and was able to get back into the bike racing scene. Derek served as a board member of his bike team, volunteered at races, and traveled and raced his bike all over Colorado and Kansas. Wherever he went he inspired bike enthusiasts and made friends.

Derek served for 26 years in the technical controls industry. He was a man of warmth, humor, and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his coworkers, community, and loved ones. His passion for excellence, his generosity toward people, and his profound work ethic influenced all those around him; he personified justice, goodness, kindness, and an unwavering strength of courage. His spirit will forever be remembered.

Derek is loved and missed by his wife of 27 years, Laura, his daughter, Alexandria, his sister, Susan Moffett Barrick, and a sea of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and his mother-in-law, Irene Pederson. They all loved and respected him dearly.

The Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of Derek and Catherine will occur on October 5th at 3pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210. Contributions to Midwest Transplant Alliance are appreciated.