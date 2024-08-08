February 4, 1939 — August 5, 2024

On the morning of August 5th, 2024, Jorge Luis Blanco passed away at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City at the age of eighty-five. Jorge was born on February 4th, 1939, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Heliodoro Blanco Morales and Maria de las Mercedes Arburúa. He was the youngest of five siblings, whom he loved dearly. Jorge attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Connecticut and later obtained a degree in civil engineering from the University of Dayton, where he was part of the Reserve OƯicers’ Training Corps. After graduating, he served in Germany as an oƯicer and travelled extensively through Europe after being honorably discharged. Upon his return to Puerto Rico, Jorge worked at various engineering and construction companies until eventually creating his own engineering firm. He was actively engaged in the College of Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors of Puerto Rico, where he served as part of the Board of Directors and President of the Civil Engineering Institute. After retirement, Jorge enjoyed discussing politics, listening to music, and writing. He is survived by his wife, Awilda Aponte, his two daughters Maria Beatriz and Awilda Margarita, his son-in-law Jose Joaquin, and his two grandchildren Beatriz Isabel and Joaquin Ignacio. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Ana Maria, Pablo Emilio, Margarita, and Heliodoro Benigno. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on August 9th, 2024, 2:00 pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Following his wishes, his ashes will be interred in Puerto Rico at a later date.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.