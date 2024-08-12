Joan Bobbett Buccero

May 3, 1936 — August 2, 2024

Joan B. Buccero (Pinney), affectionately known as Joanie, passed away peacefully, with her husband Larry holding her in his arms, on August 2, 2024, at the age of 88 in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on May 3, 1936, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Joan lived a vibrant and fulfilling life, marked by her devotion to her family, her career and her many interests.

Joan graduated from South West High School and proceeded on to St. Luke’s Nursing School, where she laid the foundation for her career as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital. Apart from her professional achievements, Joan was also an accomplished golfer, often found perfecting her swing on the course.

A strong, loving and loyal individual, Joan was the life of any gathering and deeply committed to her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Lawrence Buccero; children, Kathy Buccero (Mike), Frank Buccero (Kelly), and Phil Buccero (Erin); grandchildren, Kara Brusch (Ron), Lindsay Norris (Camden), Tony Buccero, Danielle Buccero, Joshua Fox, and Jennifer Fox; and great-grandchildren, Harrison and Evelyn Norris. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Francis Pinney, and her brother, Don Pinney.

Joan enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, working out, traveling, caring for horses, antiquing, attending estate sales, fishing and basketball. She was a devout member of the Nativity Catholic Church, where she participated in numerous community activities.

A service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held on August 17th at Nativity Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM followed by a Mass service at 1:30 PM. The burial will immediately follow the service at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke’s School of Nursing or the Alzheimer’s Association, honoring Joan’s commitment to her profession and her compassionate spirit. Joan’s legacy of warmth, dedication and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her family and all who knew her.

