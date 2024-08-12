November 30, 1952 — August 3, 2024

Winifred Gail McCall, lovingly known as “Winnie,” passed away on August 3, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with dementia. Born on November 30, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, Winnie was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to the care and love of her family.

Winnie had a deep passion for spending time with her family, reading her Bible, and singing to Jesus. She found great joy in researching the return of Christ and had a fondness for Coca-Cola, fried chicken, and chocolate. Winnie’s life was marked by her unwavering faith, and by the love and laughter she shared with those around her.

Preceded in death by her mother Mary Lucinda Oyerly-Pennington and step-father Hal Emery Pennington, father Cecil Coy Richard, brothers Michael and Jimmy Richard, and husband David Gail McCall, Winnie leaves behind a treasure trove of cherished memories for those fortunate enough to have known her.

Surviving family members include her sisters Rhonda Sue Lawson, Cheryl Jean Norris, and Victoria Diana Mooney, and step-sisters Donna Crafton and Connie Cloud, who will forever remember her infectious laugh and steadfast faith. Her beloved sons Teddy Forshey, Eddie Forshey, and Bobby McCall, and step-son David McCall are left to carry on her legacy of love and laughter. Winnie is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who will miss their spirited grandmother dearly.

Winnie Gail McCall may no longer be with us in body, but her soul continues to sing, laugh, and shine in the hearts of those she touched. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace, wrapped in the warmth of heavenly embrace, perhaps with a Coca-Cola in hand.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 pm. Burial at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.