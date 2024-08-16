May 29, 1948 — August 9, 2024

Bruce K. Gardner of Shawnee, Kansas passed away August 8, 2024 after a brief illness.

Bruce was born May 29, 1948 to Glenn and Delberta Gardner in California, Missouri. He was the youngest of three and preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Gardner (Betty) and Bobby Gardner. His dear sister-in-law Helen of Shawnee survives.

Bruce started school in Barnett, Missouri and later attended Shawnee Mission North High School. He graduated from Rockhurst University. He spent his career working in insurance claims. He was the Vice President for claims at Missouri National Insurance Company. Later he was the Assistant Claims Administrator for the UFCW for 25 years, retiring in 2018.

In 1979, Bruce married Sue (née Suetterlin) after meeting at a hospital while visiting other family members. Together they raised two children, Brad and Amy. Bruce enjoyed spending time with them and their families. In 2006, he attended Brad’s wedding to Allison (née Burgen) in the Bahamas and liked to talk about their travels since that time. Bruce was looking forward to Amy’s upcoming nuptials to Adam Stant and was happy about their next chapter together. In December 2016, Bruce became a grandparent to Amy’s daughter, Willow. He shared his love of donuts with her.

As his family and any dining companion knew, Bruce never met a stranger. He loved to make a disarming comment to the waiter or waitress and appreciated their good humor. He was happiest telling jokes or a funny personal story (his childhood in the Ozarks gave him lots of material). Bruce appreciated and was devoted to numerous lifelong friends and former colleagues. He even made fast friends when out on his breaks from the office.

Outside of his family and work, Bruce’s life revolved around birds. Bruce was a dedicated aviarist and had significant enthusiasm for many types of birds. He was involved with the local cage bird association for many years, including holding leadership roles. Bruce came to be known as an expert who always had time to talk about birds when anyone called on the phone or in person (interrupting many family dinners). He raised canaries and was especially fond of the Old Crest and Northern Frills varieties. He also had a variety of swans, Sussex chickens, Guineafowl, and geese. His speaking parrots always provided unique, in-home entertainment. He loved all of the Gardner family pets, but especially Mimi, his beloved Pekingese, and his grand dog Beluga, the English Mastiff. There was no love lost though for the pet monkey he had for a month in the late 70s.

Bruce’s big heart, storytelling, and comedic timing will be greatly missed.

He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held September 8, 2024 at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park, Kansas. Please email allisonjgardner43@gmail.com for more details. Donations to Deanna Rose may be made in Bruce’s honor where he previously had swans on display.

Obituaries published by Amos Family Funeral Home.