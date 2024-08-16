Robert “Bob” M. Wendel

November 4, 1932 — August 9, 2024

Robert Marlin Wendel, affectionately known as Bob, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2024, in Roeland Park, Kansas, after facing numerous medical challenges with unwavering strength and grace. Born on November 4, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, Bob lived a life rich in service, dedication and love.

Bob’s life was a testament to dedication and selflessness. It was marked by a deep commitment to public service and love for his family. As an Eagle Scout he developed a strong moral foundation that would guide him throughout his life, exemplifying his commitment to serve. He honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, embodying the highest virtues of duty and patriotism. He was a cherished member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Beta Tau) at Baker University. Bob consistently demonstrated leadership and integrity.

His professional career was marked by excellence and versatility. Bob shone as an educator, imparting knowledge and wisdom to countless minds. He transitioned to a successful career as an Allstate insurance agent, earning the prestigious CLU designation. His influence extended beyond his professional life into his community, where he was a beloved figure. Bob possessed a heart for service and actively caring for people in his community. Bob’s commitment to civil duties was evident through his roles as a Roeland Park City Council member and a 512 Shawnee Mission Unified School Board member. His tireless efforts and numerous civil service roles helped shape the future of his community and exemplified his passion to make the world a better place, leaving an indelible mark on all that knew him.

Bob found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including watching movies– especially the James Bond series. He had a tremendous amount of affection for animals and a great appreciation for nature. His interests were vast, but his greatest joy came from his family. His family meant everything to him.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Dorothy Wendel, and grandsons Scott and David Waddell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Joan, whose partnership and love were the cornerstone of his life. His legacy continues through his children: daughter Laurie and her husband Donn James and their children, Alison (and her husband Korey Wheeler and their daughter Amanda Joan), and Trevor (and his wife Cristina James and their son Evan Walker and daughter Olivia May); daughter Sherris (Buffy) and husband Erick Kadel; her children, daughter Jennifer Waddell, daughter Elizabeth (and her husband Phil Costine), daughter Rachel (and husband Cale Pierce) and daughter Haley Waddell: son Robert Marlin Wendel, III: daughter Jody Wendel (and her children, Luke, Max, Sam, Mady and Marilyn); and son William Frank Whitman Wendel. In total, Bob’s legacy includes five children, thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Lujin and Beverly Carothers.

Bob’s life is a testament to the power of genuine kindness, service and unwavering commitment and love to family. Bob was an extraordinary man in so many ways. Let him be remembered with pure joy, smiles, and admiration. Bob will forever continue to be an inspiration for it was an honor and a true gift for all that were a part of his amazing life.

C’est la vie.

A visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2024, at Amos Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Grantville Cemetery, Grantville, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.