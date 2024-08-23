Three matches into the 2024 season, the women’s soccer team at the University of Kansas has two wins and a draw.

But for St. James Academy graduate Lexi Watts, there’s another victory of sorts tacked onto that ledger.

Watts, a junior forward named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team two seasons ago, injured her hip last spring.

“I was out for probably five months,” said Watts, who committed to KU while playing club soccer for Sporting Blue Valley, a youth club soccer team that’s an affiliate of professional team Sporting KC.

She then played at St. James Academy in Lenexa in her junior and senior years of high school.

“The main reason why I wanted to go to KU was because it was close to home and being able to see all my friends that play here,” said Watts. “And having my parents support me at the games.”

When looking ahead to the long haul this season at KU, she said, “My main goal was just to stay in shape over the summer because I knew, right when we’d get back, the coaches would expect a lot fitness-wise.”

Watts is leading the team in shots

Watts has started in each of the Jayhawks’ first three games.

The Jayhawks opened the season with road wins at South Dakota State, an NCAA tournament team last year, and Drake.

In the Jayhawks’ home opener against Tulsa on Thursday night, KU settled for a 2-2 draw despite outshooting the Golden Hurricane 30-6.

“I mean we are disappointed (with the draw),” said Nate Lie, who’s in his first season as KU’s head coach. “I told the team I guess it’s a good sign when we’re upset with a tie.”

Watts had a career-high seven shots against Tulsa and leads the team with 15 shots through three matches, but she is still seeking her first goal of the year.

“I think it was kind of a transition for all of us because we have so many new players,” said Watts earlier this week while referring to the 15 Jayhawks newcomers this season.

New coach, new system

There’s also a new system being implemented by Lie, who took over after Mark Francis announced his retirement last year following 25 seasons as the Jayhawks’ head coach.

Before arriving at KU, Lie was the Xavier University head coach for seven years.

Watts has played between 55 and 60 minutes in the first three matches.

“It’s been different because we’re high-pressing every second now,” said Watts, who scored two game-winning goals as a freshman among her six goals overall that year when KU finished 9-9-2.

“In previous years, we didn’t high-press. Just having the mental capacity to press the whole time you’re in is different and challenging. But it’s also good for the team,” she said.

KU hopes to improve on its 4-8-6 record from last year and make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.