SMSD News: Listen to Season 2 of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up

Season 2 of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, the Shawnee Mission School District podcast, is here!

Click here for a link to download, follow, or watch from your platform of choice.

This season of the podcast is hosted by Dr. Michael Schumacher, superintendent, and Dr. Brittany Gonser, director of professional development. Each episode highlights the staff members and students that make us ONE Shawnee Mission.

New episodes will be released every other Thursday. Community members are invited to submit their questions, comments, and ideas for a podcast episode to micdup@smsd.org.

Here is a look at the most recent episodes:

Episode 2.1

This episode highlights the major construction projects completed over the summer, the changes coming for the 2024-25 school year, and the traditions that make SMSD stand out.

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple

Click here to watch on YouTube

Episode 2.2

Rushton Elementary School’s theme for this year is “There’s no place like home.” The Rushton community started the new school year in a brand new building that feels just like home. Hear from Kristy Fornal, principal, and Debbie Coleman, longtime office manager, as they take you inside this beautiful new facility.

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple

Click here to watch on YouTube

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.