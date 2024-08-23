June 1, 1930 — August 18, 2024

Our dear mother, Carol Veale Polson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18,2024. Carol was born in Akron, Ohio in 1930 and grew up in Cleveland Heights. She went to Northwestern Reserve college and got a degree in nursing. It was during her first year of college that she met her future husband and the love of her life, Allyn S. Polson, on a blind date. Carol retired from nursing to raise their 4 children. However, she didn’t retire from giving to the community. Carol and Al loved their time working with all the children on their youth baseball and softball teams.

The family relocated to Overland Park in 1966. Carol was the volunteer/chairperson for the American Cancer Society resale shop (Discovery Shop) from 1987 -2000. Then volunteered for K.C. Hospice shop (Top Drawer) from 2001-2015, including being volunteer of the year.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband Allyn, her son Allyn S Polson Jr., Daughter in Law, Michelle Rola Polson, her sister Clara Veale and brother Keith Veale. She is survived by her children: Jacki Yurth, Patrick Polson and Bethe Gierada and grand children: Wyatt and Hannah Yurth, Joe, Ryan and Zack Gierada, Stephan and Greg Laudun and 8 great grand children

Interment is at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park Ks. 66210

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 10100 W. 87th St #100, Overland Park, Kansas 66212

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Garden.