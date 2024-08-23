June Loveridge

June 24, 1927 — August 17, 2024

June Isabelle Loveridge, 97, peacefully entered eternal rest on August 17th, 2024. June was born in Ellis, Kansas on June 24, 1927, to John and Inez Lonnon. She was a graduate of Ellis High School and also attended and graduated as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Denver Colorado.

On September 5, 1948, June married her husband of 60 years, Doyle Loveridge at Ellis Methodist Church. They had their first child, Debra in 1951, followed by Doug (1953), Glenn (1958) and James (1962). June and Doyle were lifelong members of the Methodist Church, where June sang in the choir for 30 years. June and her family lived in Kansas, Missouri, Maryland and Colorado before retiring in Port Isabelle, Texas for 27 years. During retirement, June took up painting, golfing and became an active member of the community.

June was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She was the ultimate team player and would adjust to the situation, whether it was wingman to her outgoing husband or as caretaker in his later years. She adored her sister and 3 brothers growing up in Ellis and cherished the family holiday gatherings. June was a kind, compassionate mother to her four children and will be missed by all.

June was preceded in death by her husband Doyle, her sister Zoe and her three brothers, Eugene, John and Merle. June is survived by her four children: Debra (Terry), Doug (Linda), Glenn (Patty) and James (Joan), her 8 grandchildren: Isaac, Adrian (Laura), Monica (Bill), Bryan (Heidi), Mallory (Alex), Andrew, Alyssa (Chase) and Claire and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held in Ellis, Kansas and will be scheduled at a later day.

