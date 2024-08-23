January 16, 1936 — August 19, 2024

Stanley Gerald Parker was born in Lakeland, Florida on January 16, 2936. He was the second of four children born to Ola and Lester and spent most of his childhood in and around Tampa and Plant City, where he was (and still is) known as ‘Jerry’.

Most of his adulthood was spent in honorable service to his country. In 1958, he was drafted by the Selective Service (thus becoming known as ‘Stan’) and began his twelve year career in the United States Air Force. It was following his basic training and subsequent orders transferring him to Ellington Air Force Base in Texas that he met and married the woman who would become the love of his life, Beverly, on September 24, 1960. Together, they raised five children, four daughters and one son. The Air Force took Stan and his ever-growing family to several bases including Alaska, Texas (3 different times) and Hawaii.

Stan was a military police specialist in the Air Force and was trusted with the highest security clearance available. During the Viet Nam crisis, he was in charge of the weapons training course in San Antonio, preparing those brave men and women who were embarking on their tours of duty to Southeast Asia. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

After spending a few years working with his father-in-law in the steel and pipe fabrication industry, Stan returned to the source of his true passion. He worked in security at a couple of hospitals in the Houston TX area before he began his thirty year career with the United States Marshall Service. He served as a Court Security Officer at the Harris County Federal Courthouse in Houston. During his career, he was recognized with many accolades and several distinguished service awards.

In the fall of 2014, with Beverly’s health deteriorating due to breast cancer and Lewy Bodies dementia, Stan retired from the US Marshall Service. The couple moved to Kansas for the additional support needed from nearby daughters and grandchildren. Here, in Shawnee KS, Stan spent the final years of his life and left this world on August 19, 2024 to be reunited with his beloved wife.

In his free time (which was limited with so many kids), Stan enjoyed traveling (always by car…he had a fear of flying, which is ironic since he was in the Air Force), gardening alongside his wife, Bev, and was very involved in Boy Scouts with his grandson, Mikey (Jonathan). Stan was a huge fan of John Wayne, who he considered his hero, and has a vast collection of John Wayne movies, pictures, and memorabilia. He was very devout and spent countless hours reading and studying the Bible.

Preceding Stan in death were his parents, Ola & Lester; his wife of 55 years, Beverly (2016); his youngest daughter, Christina (1999); his middle daughter, Laurie (2022); granddaughter, Robyn (2022); grandson, Louis (2022); grandson, Jeremy (2023) and his siblings Jackie, Leroy and Wayne.

Those wishing Stan ‘God’s Speed’ as he makes his way home to Beverly are his children: Larry Parker, Marsha Decker, and Bren Stout; grandchildren: Shanan (Clark), Mandi, Kelleye (Leslie), Jonathan (Lavinia) and Hunter; great-grandchildren: TJ, Matthew, Aidan, Jackson, Alex, Emily, Zachary, Kristopher and Michael; along with many extended family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

Our sincere appreciation is extended to Phoenix Home Care & Hospice and Sharon Lane Health & Rehabilitation for their kind and caring services during the last two months.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.