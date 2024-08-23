Theresa Susan Lopez

July 31, 1951 — August 21, 2024

Theresa Susan “Terry” Lopez (Weissenborn), was born on July 31, 1951, in Granite City, IL. She passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on August 21, 2024, in Merriam, KS, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Terry dedicated over 30 years of her life to the field of education, touching countless lives through her commitment and passion for teaching, while also working for JC Penney for 22 years, where she was cherished by colleagues and customers alike.

Outside of her professional life, Terry enjoyed a variety of interests that brought joy to her and those around her. She was an avid bingo player, a lover of Hallmark movies, and a fierce competitor on trivia night. Above all, she cherished attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, and she found great happiness in spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Terry’s life was marked by an extraordinary generosity and kindness that touched everyone fortunate enough to have known her. Her legacy of love and compassion will continue to live on through the lives she has influenced and the hearts she has touched.

Terry is preceded in death by her father, Herman Weissenborn; her mother, Margaret Weissenborn; and her sister, Kathleen “Cuppie” Jaeger-Corgiat.

She leaves behind a large and loving family who will miss her dearly. Terry is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph Lopez Jr.; her children, Scott Finazzo (Amy), Richie Finazzo, Jessica McRoberts (Aaron), and Ralph Lopez III (Meg); her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life; along with her 10 cherished grand dogs. She is also survived by her siblings, Rick Weissenborn (Kathy), Sandy Winkler, and Dave Weissenborn (Barb) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Terry’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family and friends will be profoundly missed. Though her presence is no longer with us, her memory and the impact she made will forever remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, Terry requested donations be made to a favorite charity of choice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.