June 10, 1934 — August 12, 2024

Viola Flores Apodaca passed away at the age of 90 in Lenexa, KS on August 12, 2024. Viola was born in Chamisal, NM on June 10, 1934. As a young adult, she moved to Denver where she met her beloved husband of 70 years, Foster Apodaca. As a Marine Corp family, they were stationed in San Diego, ultimately settling in nearby Escondido CA, where they lived for nearly 70 years.

Viola had a heart full of generosity. She made things with her hands—quilts, crafts, things of beauty—and she gave them away freely. She loved kids and loved to be amongst them, always finding joy in their laughter and energy. Everyone who knew her has a piece of her, whether it’s a quilt, a memory, or simply the feeling of being cared for by someone so special. Her generosity wasn’t limited to just her family. At Rancho Escondido, where she and Foster lived, she became a beloved figure, known by everyone for her kindness. She brought food, fruit, and handmade gifts to her friends, always looking for ways to make their day a little brighter. Whenever she saw someone struggling, she would stop and help, no matter what.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Regina Lopez; brother Jose A. Lopez Jr., sister Elda Medina, daughter Rebecca Apodaca, daughter-in-law Cheryl Apodaca, and her beloved pet dog “Petunia”.

Viola is survived by her husband Foster Apodaca; sisters Jean Sanchez, Connie Manzanares and Dorothy Granquist; brothers Paul and Julian Lopez; son Orlando Apodaca; daughter Veronica Tonjes (Mark), granddaughters Sarah Herron, Ella Apodaca-Smith (Thomas), and Jade Tonjes; grandson David McGee; six great-grandchildren: Hayden, Jameson, Kendrick & Jaxon Herron and River & Lionel Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Memorials may be sent to Wayside Waifs or KC Pet Project, both of Kansas City, MO.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.